Olympian Ilona Maher Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 33
A week after her SI Swimsuit digital September issue cover was revealed to the world, Ilona Maher has made another exciting announcement: she is joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars for the reality show’s forthcoming 33rd season.
The 28-year-old rugby player and Olympic bronze medalist will be paired up with 30-year-old professional dancer Alan Bersten. Following this morning’s live announcement on Good Morning America, Maher shared her excitement on Instagram.
“Finally the word is out! So excited to join the cast of @dancingwiththestars and be led by my amazing dance partner @alanbersten. Will you be watching this season?” Maher wrote alongside a trio of pics with Bersten.
Tons of Maher’s 3.8 million followers chimed into the comments section to share their joy over the news.
“If she doesn’t win I’m never watching this show again,” one person stated.
“LFG!!!!🔥🔥🔥 so major !! so proud of you!!!!” 2021 Swim Search finalist Gabriella Halikas gushed.
“Whoever decided to let Olympians on dancing with the stars is BRILLIANT,” someone else added.
On his own Instagram account, Bersten shared a few photos alongside Maher with a sweet message: “I can’t believe it!!! I am so excited, and so grateful to be partnered with the one and only @ilonamaher! I’m so excited for this season of @dancingwiththestars.”
Maher won’t be the only familiar face competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars. SI Swimsuit legend and cover model Brooks Nader will also take the floor, along with Tori Spelling, Dwight Howard, Danny Amendola, Phaedra Parks and more. Season 33 of the ABC show premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17.