Olympian Ronda Rousey Nailed These 5 SI Swimsuit Poses in Florida
Though she’s known best for her accomplishments as a professional wrestler and mixed martial artist, Ronda Rousey is also a two-time SI Swimsuit model. The 37-year-old athlete first posed for the brand in 2015, when she traveled to Captiva, Fla., and worked with photographer Walter Iooss Jr. The following year, Rousey earned the cover of the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue, following her bodypaint feature with Frederic Pinet in Petit St. Vincent.
When she initially got the call to pose for the magazine, Rousey, who was the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal in judo in 2008, “didn’t have ... a moment’s hesitation” about accepting the challenge.
“I was so happy to have this opportuntiy because I really do believe that there shouldn’t just be one cookie-cutter body type that everyone is aspiring to be,” she explained on set. “I guess I’m the first MMA fighter to be in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.”
Rousey, who is a published author and a proud mom, recently announced that she and her husband, Travis Browne, are expecting their second child. The two are already parents to 2-year-old daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō, and are expecting another daughter. Rousey recently went public with the exciting news at San Diego Comic-Con, where she also unveiled her new comic book, Expecting the Unexpected.
Though both of her SI Swimsuit features were equally impressive, today we’re throwing it back to the photo shoot that started it all with SI Swimsuit. Below, find a few of our favorite photos of Rousey, captured by Iooss Jr., in the Sunshine State.