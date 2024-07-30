Olympian, WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Was Powerful and Pretty on the Shores of St. Thomas
As Breanna Stewart began competing with Team USA in the 2024 Olympics yesterday, July 29, we are fondly looking back at her SI Swimsuit feature. The WNBA legend, who is a four-time NCAA Champion, traveled to St. Thomas in 2022, posing for photographer Laretta Houston alongside a few fellow fierce female athletes.
“Being different doesn’t have to be a bad thing. To me, beauty means being comfortable in your own skin, being confident and loving your body for all your differences. In this world there’s so many things that make us all different,” the New York native shared while on location with the team. “There’s only one of me. I’m one of one and just loving every aspect of that.”
The New York Liberty forward, who is playing in the Paris games right now, won gold in both the 2016 and 2020 games. During the latter, 29-year-old Stewart was awarded the Olympic Tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
The ESPY Award winner was the No. 1 overall pick of the ’16 WNBA Draft, and she landed with the Seattle Storm, before transferring to the Liberty in 2023.
The mom of two, who shares her daughter Ruby and son Theo with wife Marta Xargay, is a passionate social justice and human rights advocate. She regularly uses her platform to champion causes that she cares about, as well as show off her love for fashion and her adorable family.
Below are five beautiful photos from Stewart’s SI Swimsuit feature in St. Thomas.