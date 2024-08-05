Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles Bow Down As Rebeca Andrade Wins Gold in Olympic Floor Event Final
For the first time ever, the Paris Olympics floor exercise podium featured all Black gymnasts. Brazilian athlete Rebeca Andrade took home gold on Monday, Aug, 5, while Team USA’s Simone Biles earned silver and Jordan Chiles was awarded a bronze.
In a significant and headline-worthy moment, Biles, 27 and Chiles, 23, bowed down to Andrade, 25, as she stepped onto the podium. The three stood on the podium together, smiling bright and soaking in their wins. Andrade finished with a score of 14.166, securing her fourth medal of the Paris games, but first gold this year. She won silver in both the women’s all-around event and vault event, while Brazil took home the bronze in the team all-around finals.
“She’s so amazing. She’s a queen,” Biles gushed about Andrade. “First, it was an all Black podium, so that was very exciting for us. But then Jordan was like, should we bow to her? And I was like, absolutely.”
Monday’s floor routine marked Biles’s final event in the Paris games, and her 11th Olympic medal ever. Last week, as the Golden Girls secured the gold in the all-around team finals, the Texas native became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.
“Today has been absolutely wild... I’ve been out on that floor so many times competing, so obviously exhaustion and all of that sets in, but we still had to go out and compete one more time today,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model said of her performance on Monday. “And it’s such an honor to compete with these girls on both the beam and on the floor. At the end of the day, whoever medaled, medaled, and that’s what’s so exciting, because you just never know with gymnastics.”