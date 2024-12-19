Our Favorite Moment From MJ Day’s AdWeek Brand Genius Acceptance Award Speech
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including the brand’s AdWeek Brand Genius Award win this fall.
In late September, members of the SI Swimsuit team headed to Adweek’s Brandweek conference in Phoenix, where the brand was recognized with Adweek’s Brand Genius Award during a gala event on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day, general manager Hillary Drezner and legendary brand model Kate Upton took to the stage to accept the incredible honor together. And while Day shared her gratitude with Adweek for recognizing the team’s work in pushing the boundaries of representation, she issued a challenge to fellow brand builders in the audience that still resonates several months later.
“I challenge each of you to examine how your brands can not only thrive, but also contribute to a world that values equity, respect and authenticity,” Day urged. “Let’s not shy away from the difficult conversations and the hard work of dismantling barriers. Instead, let’s lean in, advocate for what’s right, because the world deserves our passion and commitment. And remember, with great power comes great responsibility. We have the ability to shape narratives, influence behaviors and inspire future generations. So let’s use that power wisely and fiercely. Together, we can leave a legacy that we are all proud of. A world where everyone feels seen, valued and empowered.”
With so many of us starting to think about New Year’s resolutions for 2025, Day’s advice serves as a great reminder to push for equity and representation in both our work and professional lives moving forward. Following the award ceremony, Day took to Instagram, where she again thanked Adweek and praised Drezner and Upton for their partnership over the years.
“I’m so proud of what we have all built together,” she wrote. “Thank you forever and ever to all of our team, supporters, creatives and collaborators whose contributions and passion make moments like this possible and bring about the most beautiful change.”
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!