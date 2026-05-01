Paige Spiranac, Alix Earle and More: Here’s What You Missed From SI Swimsuit Models This Week

SI Swimsuit models past and present made major career moves this week. From a certain coveted skincare brand’s restock to a rookie’s forthcoming clothing launch, these women stay booked and busy—and have much to be proud of where their résumés are concerned. While Olivia Dunne celebrated her new partnership with Miller Lite, Angel Reese launched a new colorway in her signature Reebok shoe and fellow athlete Cameron Brink geared up for the 2026 WNBA season with some fire media day pics.

Below, take a peek at what just a few SI Swimsuit models have been up to this week.

Paige Spiranac

Spiranac, an SI Swimsuit legend, attended the Grass Clippings Open in Tempe, Ariz., where she provided commentary for The Golf Channel during the final round of the tournament on Saturday, April 25. The golf instructor and content creator, who joined the Grass League’s front office last May, shared a carousel of Instagram pics featuring a trendy DB Sport set, which you can shop here.

Alix Earle

After much anticipation, Earle’s skincare line for acne-prone skin, Reale Actives, finally restocked its hero products after selling out when they went on the market in late March. Best of all? The restock featured two brand-new kits, which bundle a few of the most popular products. Shop them here.

Remi Bader

Bader, a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, announced a forthcoming fashion collab that will hit the market in just a few days. The content creator and influencer has teamed up with Show Me Your Mumu for a line of affordable wedding guest outfits, which will be available to shop on Wednesday, May 6.

“Years and years crying about not having anything that fits or is affordable enough as a PROFESSIONAL wedding guest. MAY 6th!!!!!!! BABY!!!!!! Sizes XS - 4X,” Bader wrote in her Instagram reel announcement on Thursday, April 30.

Ashley Graham

Graham, who made history as our first plus-sized cover model in 2016, just landed yet another magazine cover with Marie Claire’s “The Motherhood Issue.” In the cover story, the model and mom of three opened up about everything from family life to the state of body diversity in the fashion industry today.

“It’s really disheartening,” she told the outlet of the rising popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and lack of representation on the catwalk. “There was a pendulum that swung that was so body acceptance, positivity, everybody be who they want to be. And now it’s going back this whole opposite way that feels like a smack in the face to the women who have felt like they’ve had a voice.”

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