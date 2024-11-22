Paige Spiranac Defends Women’s Right to Embrace Their Sexuality, No Matter What It’s for
Paige Spiranac is no stranger to speaking her mind, especially when it comes to women’s empowerment and the double standards that exist in society. The golf influencer and social media personality took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the inconsistent ways society views women embracing their sexuality. “I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support other women for embracing their sexuality depending on if it appears to be for the female or male gaze,” Spiranac wrote. “Women should be able to embrace their sexuality if that’s what makes them feel empowered.”
The 31-year-old pointed out the unfairness of praising one woman as a “genius” for expressing herself while dismissing another as an “attention-seeker” simply based on the perceived audience being targeted.
Spiranac’s message was in response to a viral tweet praising pop star Sabrina Carpenter for her approach to female empowerment during her recent Short ’n Sweet tour. Known for its bold and risqué elements, the singer’s performances have incorporated sultry choreography and lingerie-inspired outfits, sparking conversations about how she owns her stereotypically male-gaze look, while still somehow appealing to a primarily female audience.
“Sabrina Carpenter is genius for how she embraces her sexuality but still keeps women as her target audience. Like how is she performing in lingerie and I still feel like it’s not for men at all? I can’t comprehend it, but I love it,” the original X user wrote.
Spiranac has long used her platform to advocate for breaking stereotypes in sports and embracing confidence. However, she has often faced backlash for her daring, scandalous photoshoots and fashion choices on the golf course, with critics accusing her of prioritizing male attention. Despite the judgment and online criticism, Spiranac remains steadfast in her mission to prove that women deserve respect regardless of how they choose to dress or express their sexuality.
The Colorado native and SI Swimsuit legend first posed for the brand in 2018 when she was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Reflecting on the experience, Spiranac described it as “one of the most important shoots in my life.” At the time, she was navigating a challenging personal and career transition, moving from her career as a professional golfer to becoming a full-time media personality while dealing with other personal struggles.
The SI Swimsuit photo shoot marked a turning point. Spiranac recalled being in tears throughout the shoot, overwhelmed by the supportive and empowering atmosphere created by editor in chief MJ Day and the rest of the team on set. “I’ve never been in an environment where I’ve had so many women empower me and lift me up, which is something that we preach all the time, but you don’t really see it in real life,” she shared.