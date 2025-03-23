Paige Spiranac Schools Us on Golf Etiquette in the Cutest Black and White Plunging Onesie
Paige Spiranac is our go-to source for golf tips and activewear inspo. The 31-year-old Colorado native, who decided to pursue content creation full-time 10 years ago, uses her social media platform to teach the perfect golf swing and other helpful how-tos. After quitting professional golf and finding a sizable fan base on the internet, Spiranac realized she could still follow her passion for the sport—just in a different way.
For one of her latest posts, Spiranac takes to Instagram to drop jaws with her sporty—yet very sexy—look. Leaning into femininity but also comfortability, she wears a plunging black and white onesie, which is incredibly flattering. We’re totally obsessed with the hairstyle she went with for this look, consisting of her signature high half-up, half-down style with loose curls and two strands of face-framing hair left out.
Taking advantage of the picture-perfect lighting, her glam was kept simple but on point with rosy cheeks, a pink glossy lip and very light mascara. Her crystalline blue eyes are distractingly gorgeous—but don’t let her stunning features let you forget what she’s here to do. Teaching a quick class in the “unspoken rules of golf etiquette,” the SI Swimsuit legend shares her knowledge with her 4 million followers.
From not changing your shoes in the parking lot to deciding if you’re playing honors or ready golf on the first hole, Spiranac is here with beginner tips that seasoned golfers might not want to share. “It is okay to ask questions, it is not okay to be a jerk to new golfers,” she reminds her followers.
“You look beautiful Paige!!!!❤️❤️,” one fan commented on her post, while golf coach Daniel Boisvert joked, “Im changing my shoes in the lot and no one’s gonna stop me 😂😂.”
Spiranac, who made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018 with a jaw-dropping shoot in Aruba with photographer James Macari, returned to the fold last year for the special “Legends” feature in celebration of the 60th anniversary. There, the content creator and anti-bullying advocate posed alongside 26 other brand icons who have helped shape what the magazine is today.
“I love how I never give up,” Spiranac told SI Swimsuit in 2024 when asked what she loves most about herself. “There have been so many times in my career where I should have quit, given up, or done something a little bit different because everyone was telling me what I should and shouldn’t do. I always listened to myself and my inner voice on what felt right to me. Something I’m really proud of is never giving up, always doing what makes me happy and makes me feel fulfilled. Just always being determined.”