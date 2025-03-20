Paige Spiranac’s 9 Most Sizzling Golf Course Looks That Prove Activewear Can Be Sexy
Content creator, SI Swimsuit legend and former golf pro Paige Spiranac is the queen of activewear. Whether she’s showing off her expert golf swing on the green, taking part in some virtual golf at a simulator or lounging at home watching golf on TV, the 31-year-old Colorado native makes this sport extremely sexy.
After gaining popularity on social media and deciding to quit professional golf, Spiranac chose to pursue internet influencing full-time about a decade ago and has seen major success. So much so that she’s collaborated with companies like SportsGrid, Rewind Golf Co. and, of course, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—the latter with two separate features.
With a sizable online presence of 6.6 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and X, the anti-bullying advocate is constantly serving up inspiration when it comes to golf tips and how to look great while playing the sport.
Who says sporty fashion has to be stuffy? Certainly, not Spiranac, who has become known for her alluring, flattering and totally stylish looks while playing golf. We’ve rounded up nine of her very best looks ‘fits shared on Instagram and X, including on the green and at the golf simulator. Need some ideas for your next golf outing? Look no further than this athletic beauty.
This bootylicious all-white golf outfit with matching white tennis shoes and calf-length socks is bound to be a show-stopper.
Spiranac loves her jumpsuits, as evidenced by this gorgeous blue patterned piece with a halter-neck and dramatic plunge.
Proving you can care about looks and sports, the content creator was so fabulous in this all-black crop top and mini shorts look.
Another super flattering jumpsuit, Spiranac channeled her inner Tiger Woods with an all-red look.
You can never go wrong with a simple white activewear mini dress. Just take Spiranac’s word for it.
A windy day calls for a skort as to not reveal too much skin, and Spiranac has that rule down pat in this black and white ‘fit.
In another one-piece, this time a shorts onesie, Spiranac proved she looks fantastic in an olive green color.
And, of course, red has more or less become her signature color.
Last but certainly not least, the social media star looked totally cute with this black and white halter-neck crop top and green patterned high-waisted leggings.
Next up, Spiranac will take her golf talents to Netflix, landing a role in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore sequel. The comedy, starring Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen, releases on July 25. Watch the model appear in the teaser trailer here.