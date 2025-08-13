Paige Spiranac Lands Next Golf Tournament Playing Against Popular Content Creator
Paige Spiranac just announced an exciting new venture that’ll put her golf skills to the test!
Per Good Good Golf’s official Instagram account, the social media superstar and SI Swimsuit Legend will be taking part in the upcoming King of the Mountain tournament, presented (of course) by Mountain Dew. There, she’ll face off against fellow content creator Garett Clark in a “first-of-its-kind, live-streamed bracket challenge.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The tournament will take place in Chicago at Kemper Lakes on Sept. 4, and tickets are currently listed for $33.85. According to the Good Good Golf Eventbrite page, the event will see “16 creators team up in teams of two in a made-for-TV bracket challenge for $50,000.”
The exciting day on the greens will include other fun activities for those in attendance, with Good Good Golf also noting that there will be a free concert after the tournament, a pop-up Fan Shop available throughout the day, and plenty of tasty food and drink options.
Aside from Spiranac and Clark, the tournament will feature other talented entrants, including Brad Dalke, Matt Scharff, Stephen Castaneda, Bubbie Broders, Big Mo, Sean Walsh, Cailyn Henderson, Hailey Ostrom, Marissa Wenzler, Tania Tare, Savannah Carlson, Alexis Misetowski and Sara Winter.
You can purchase your tickets here.
And of course, plenty fans of both golf powerhouses were quick to take to the comment section on Instagram to root for their favorite:
“Truly a dream team,” Ostrom gushed.
“👀,” Michele Uemoto simply added.
“Seeing others live out your dream man,” another fan joked.
“This is gonna be a close battle!” one commenter exclaimed.
And while it will absolutely be a close battle, it’s also fair to say Spiranac is more than ready to compete, as the former professional golfer and two-time SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the brand in Aruba back in 2018 before returning in 2024 for the aforementioned legends photo shoot—has been practicing her swing plenty recently. She has even been documenting said practice on her YouTube channel, where she’s shared her best tips and tricks around how to get out of a golf slump.
Plus, when she’s not practicing her swing, she’s still walking the greens to interview her fellow golfers as a commentator for Grass League. And let’s not forget, she’s even Happy Gilmore approved!
So be sure to get your tickets for the Sept. 4 event so you don’t miss any of the action!