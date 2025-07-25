How Paige Spiranac Accidentally Manifested Her Role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ [Exclusive]
One of the most highly anticipated movie sequels just hit Netflix today, and yes, we’re talking about Happy Gilmore 2. If you already watched the comedy and thought to yourself, “Wait, is that Paige Spiranac?!” you’d be absolutely right. It wouldn’t be a golf movie without including the biggest influencer in the sport, and though she makes a small cameo, it’s certainly memorable.
The former golf pro, who decided to pursue content creation a decade ago and has since amassed a whopping 5.6 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, uses her platform to provide helpful golf tips and commentary. She’s also constantly serving up activewear fashion inspo in the process, giving us so many ideas for our next trip to the golf course.
When catching up exclusively with SI Swimsuit this week, Spiranac explained how her role in Happy Gilmore 2 came to be—playing an employee at Dick’s Sporting Goods named Wendy—and it speaks to the power of her platform.
“There was a fake casting announcement that was posted to X a long time ago, and I jokingly said I was ready with a picture of me recreating the iconic Happy Place scene, and the post went viral!” she recalled. “I didn’t think much about it or that it would actually get me a small role, but then my agent told me I would be in the movie!”
Manifesting a spot in the sequel—either intentionally or not—is an impressive feat, one that proves her influence.
“I don’t know if that post had anything to do with it, but I was so excited and couldn’t believe it! If that post was the reason I got a cameo, then I have to thank my supporters because their excitement made this all happen!” Spiranac added.
Spiranac joins fellow SI Swimsuit models Nelly Korda, Alix Earle and Jena Sims in the movie, along with other big-name celebrities such as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (a.k.a. Bad Bunny), Travis Kelce, Eminem, Kelsey Plum and more. Adam Sandler reprises his role as the titular character, with Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller also returning.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut in the magazine with a fabulous shoot in Aruba in 2018 and returned to the fold last year for the 60th anniversary “Legends” feature from Hollywood, Fla.—had the pleasure of sharing the screen with Sandler, something she describes as “nerve-wracking.”
Fortunately, Spiranac didn’t have to worry, as the comedian “made the experience so easy and fun.”
“I honestly can’t say enough kind comments about Adam Sandler,” she tells us. “They say never meet your idols, but he exceeded expectations. Watching him interact with everyone around him was incredible to see. He made time to make everyone feel special and included. There’s a reason why he’s so beloved by everyone!”
There’s no doubt a sequel as big as this one, especially with such a star-studded cast, is going to garner huge viewership numbers.
Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.