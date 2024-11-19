Paige Spiranac Flaunts Natural Curls and Stunning Hourglass Shape in New Video
Social media personality Paige Spiranac is always crushing it with her online activity. Whether she’s showing off her golf swing or giving her fans golf tips, it’s easy to understand why she has a combined 5.6 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. The 31-year-old Colorado native, who returned to SI Swimsuit earlier this year for the brand’s special 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. for Yu Tsai’s lens, is not only known for her golf skills, however. Spiranac is also an anti-bullying advocate and stunning model who was named Maxim's Sexiest Woman Alive in 2022.
With her mesmerizing blue-green eyes, voluminous hair and great body, it’s no wonder her fans love to interact with all of her content—whether it’s regarding golf or not. And it looks like Spiranac has a physical feature we didn’t quite know of, as she took to TikTok today to reveal she’s “start[ed] to embrace [her] curly hair.” The former pro golfer typically styles her hair straight or in loose waves, but in her latest video, she dons much tighter curls. Her hairstyle looks great, and we weren’t the only ones to think so.
Watch Spiranac’s new TikTok video here. We’re seriously impressed by Spiranac’s natural hair which gives her a slightly different look from her usual tousled locks. Her followers, of course, felt the same way, with one fan commenting, “🥰🥰🥰gorgeous 🥰🥰🥰.”
“True beauty in every sense of the way 😍🔥❤️🔥💋,” another added.
“Wow you look absolutely amazing in those curls,” a third wrote.
Along with her natural curls, Spiranac accentuated her hourglass figure with a form-fitting magenta v-neck sleeveless top and white bottoms. Her glam perfectly complemented the look, with a soft frosty eye look and pink lipstick and gloss. As she ran her fingers through her hair, she posed for the camera with a gorgeous soft smile. Needless to say, she knows how to work a camera.
Earlier this month, Spiranac released her 2025 calendar, full of photos of the model from a recent car-themed photo shoot in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson and photographer Brad Olson. “It was one of the bigger shoots that I have ever done, especially for the calendar because it was just me and my mom and a ring light for the first two,” the internet personality shared with SI Swimsuit. You can currently purchase her calendar on her website, and for exclusive photos of the model, be sure to subscribe to her account on Passes.
The golfer made her SI Swimsuit debut on the beautiful beaches of Aruba in 2018 when photographed by James Macari. While speaking with her on set that year, Spiranac highlighted why she’s so passionate about the fight against cyberbullying, having faced it firsthand. “I never want to be that person that has to change their lifestyle or change who they are to appease other people,” she shared. “You know, I think I stopped embracing the person I want to be, which is strong, sexy confident and powerful, and so, it's been a really hard journey.”
“I'm an ambassador for golf and I'm an ambassador for people,” Spiranac explained.