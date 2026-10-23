Paige Spiranac Proves She’s Still the Queen of Halloween With Pop Culture-Inspired Costume

Halloween is right around the corner, and Paige Spiranac has returned to social media to claim her cool-girl-costume crown.

The golf content creator and SI Swimsuit legend—who made her daring debut in 2018 with an unforgettable Aruba feature—has long been a favorite source of style inspiration for fans around the spooky holiday. Throughout October, the model often shares sneak peeks of her viral costumes, which typically channel fan-favorite characters and pop culture icons. Still, her latest costume may be her best yet, since a few of her famous friends decided to join in on the fun.

Earlier this week, Spiranac teamed up with fellow golf content creator “Bob Does Sports” for a special Halloween episode of his ongoing YouTube series. For the video, the friends chose a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory theme, and the men dressed as Oompa Loompas—complete with makeup and wigs—while the model channeled the iconic chocolatier’s style with a signature Spiranac spin.

As noted above, this is absolutely on-brand for the model, who has previously gone viral for her sultry takes on characters from the Scooby-Doo franchise, DC Comics villains and more. “I’ve done two years in a row now of 31 Halloween costumes, so I have boxes of Halloween costumes just sitting in my apartment,” Spiranac told SI Swimsuit back in 2024. “I would say the cosplay costumes are my most favorite. We did a Captain America look; we’ve done Catwoman, Velma, Sailor Moon. Those are definitely my favorites. Cammy from Street Fighter. It’s really fun to do the cosplay.”

Apart from Halloween-related shenanigans, Spiranac has an exciting end of October ahead. In case you missed it, the annual Internet Invitational returns to our social media feeds next week, kicking off Monday, Oct. 26, and ending Thursday, Nov. 12. Spiranac is on the impressive Season 2 roster, hitting the green for the second year in a row at the Dunkin-sponsored event.

The tournament divides popular golf content creators and other celebrities into teams for an unforgettable face-off, and this time the stakes are even higher! Earlier this year, Barstool Sports confirmed to Golf Digest that the prize pool will be $4 million (up from $1 million last year). To learn more and get a sneak peek at the laughs and drama in store, check out the first official trailer here!

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