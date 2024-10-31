Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Top Halloween Costumes of All Time
Over the past two years, Paige Spiranac’s fans and followers have come to expect the golf instructor’s 31 days of Halloween costumes project, in which she dresses up in a different sultry getup each day of the month. So far, she’s donned everything from a sexy Velma Dinkley costume to a moody doctor ensemble, and subscribers to her Passes platform have received nothing but treats throughout the entirety of October.
We recently had the opportunity to chat with the two-time SI Swimsuit model and brand legend about all things Halloween, and learned what her favorite category of costume is: cosplay.
“I’ve done two years in a row now of 31 Halloween costumes, so I have boxes of Halloween costumes just sitting in my apartment,” Spiranac quips. “I would say the cosplay costumes are my most favorite. We did a Captain America look, we’ve done Catwoman, Velma, Sailor Moon. Those are definitely my favorites. Cammy from Street Fighter. It’s really fun to do the cosplay.”
Meanwhile, Spiranac says fan favorites this year have included a traditional sexy nurse, a scantily-clad mummy and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. This spooky season, the social media personality had a bit more fun with her looks and incorporated lots of fun accessories, including (temporarily) changing up her hair.
“This year was really fun because I did a bunch of different wigs,” Spiranac says. “And so it felt like I was doing different characters and people were seeing me in a different light with different hair colors and different looks, and it was really fun to kind of play them up.”
Though this month’s Halloween looks have thus far included a cowgirl, Maverick from Top Gun, a zookeeper, pirate, fairy and more, Spiranac guarantees she has saved the very best one for last on Oct. 31.
“We’ll have to wait and see what they say,” she says of her followers, including a combined 5.6 million fans on TikTok and Instagram alone. “They surprise me sometimes because sometimes I’m like, ‘This is the one, they’re going to love this.’ And they totally pick something out of the blue and they’re like, ‘This one’s my favorite.’ So they’re always keeping me on my toes.”
Fans can subscribe to Spiranac’s subscription platform, Passes, to access her Halloween costume images. The platform features four different subscription tiers, including options for golf content only for $5/month, a par tier for $10/month, birdie tier for $25/month and eagle tier for $100/month. Learn more about each tier, including the access granted to particular types of content, here.