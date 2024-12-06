Paige Spiranac Serves Beer in Lacy Lingerie Among Other Gorgeous Shots for New Campaign
Internet personality Paige Spiranac continues to take our breath away with her everyday postings on social media. Whether she’s sharing her latest golf swing slow-motion video—always donning fantastic athletic wear—or smiling in full glam for a gorgeous selfie, her fans are frequent visitors of her Instagram and TikTok, waiting for her to drop a new post. At SI Swimsuit, we’re one of the Colorado native’s biggest fans, with the golf influencer having graced the brand’s pages twice now.
This week, Spiranac wowed her fans by posting a new video from the green, where she rocked a fun blue tie-dye catsuit with her hair up in a high ponytail. When she’s not playing golf, she tends to wear a mix of classic staples, formalwear and lingerie. While she hosts most of her sexy content over on her Passes account—where fans can subscribe for a price—the 31-year-old also shares peeks at her sultry photo shoots on Instagram from time to time. Today, she gave us five new photos from a campaign with Rewind Golf, a brand she is absolutely perfect for.
The company, which sells awesome golf driver headcovers, channels some of the most beloved films of all time with its latest collection. And for Spiranac, that meant dressing up as some of the most iconic fictional characters ever. In the first photo of her Instagram carousel, the model wore timeless white lacy lingerie consisting of a corset top and panties, with two beer pitchers in hand, when posing in the look from Happy Gilmore’s “happy place.” In the second, she wore a plunging brown robe when channeling her inner Dude from The Big Lebowski, and next up she rocked an Ace Ventura costume.
“Grab your popcorn and let’s head out to the course! Welcome @rewindgolfco! They are bringing the most iconic film characters to the green!⛳️ Which movie is your favorite? Head to Rewind.golf to get your cover and enjoy the show!” Spiranac wrote in her caption to her impressive 4 million followers.
All of her looks for the new campaign are fantastic, and her followers were quick to let her know.
“2nd photo is in top 5 of my favs of you ever omg it’s iconic,” Samantha Marks wrote.
“Fourth pic is my personal fave... All lovely shots!!! 🔥❤️,” a fan added.
“Very Veronica Vaughn. Shessh,” another said, referencing the Happy Gilmore character.
“Love all the pics. Happy Gilmore pose tops it. Go To A Happy Place. 👸🫶💯💃🏼😍👏⛳️🏌️♀️,” another fan commented.
If you’ve been following Spiranac for a while now, you’ll know this photo shoot is hardly her first time rocking a costume in front of the camera. On the contrary, the social media star absolutely loves dressing up—particularly for Halloween, though the spooky holiday is not a necessary factor. This fall, Spiranac stunned in her annual “31 days of Halloween costumes” series, which she hosted on her Passes account. While speaking with SI Swimsuit, she dished what her favorite costumes have been over the years, declaring cosplay her best type. “We did a Captain America look, we’ve done Catwoman, Velma, Sailor Moon,” she said. “Those are definitely my favorites. Cammy from Street Fighter. It’s really fun to do the cosplay.”