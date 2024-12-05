Paige Spiranac Is in Major Model Mode With Blue Catsuit in New Slow-Mo Swing Video
Former golf pro and social media sensation Paige Spiranac knows how to get our attention. The Colorado native, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2018 when jetting off to Aruba to be photographed by James Macari, continues to impress us with her golf swing. In addition to sharing gorgeous selfies on her Instagram, she’s also sure to post golf tips for her followers and everyday updates from the green. This week was no different when she wowed her fans by posting a new slow-motion video of her incredible swing.
Along with her golf and social media skills, Spiranac is also an athletic-wear master, always donning the cutest and trendiest ‘fits while practicing her sport. For her post on Wednesday, the 31-year-old shared an epic reel featuring the song “Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now)” by Bob Sinclair and Cutee B. featuring DollarMan, Big Ali and Makedah. Rocking a blue tie-dye catsuit complete with a halter top and plunging neckline, Spiranac wore her blonde locks up in a high ponytail and kept her glam fresh.
“Slowmo golf swings are good but slow play is bad lol how long do you think a round of golf should take?⛳️ #golf,” Spiranac wrote in her caption shared to her 4 million Instagram followers.
After her swing, Spiranac then posed for the camera with a smoldering look and soft smirk, making it known, in case you forgot, that she’s an experienced model who knows how to make an impression. She has posed for SI Swimsuit two times, after all.
Of course, Spiranac’s fans were quick to react in her comments section, with one writing, “Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️.”
“Nice form Paige. Always showing how it’s done!!! ❤️❤️🔥🔥,” another fan wrote.
“Love you Paige ❤️ you're my dream girl 🥰,” said a third.
Over on X, Spiranac answered the question she posed on Instagram, taking inspiration from a prompt posed by the Golf Digest account. According to the former Division 1 college golfer, playing 18 holes should take “around 3 hours and 30 minutes but never take longer than 4 hours and 15 minutes.” Her tweet sparked a debate of over 400 comments, with some agreeing and others disagreeing with her take.
Earlier today, Spiranac shared a new video on X, this time showing off her latest golf outfit. As we said, she’s the best at curating sporty looks that are both stylish and practical, and today’s ‘fit was no different. Rocking a sleeveless zip-up black and white top with a plunging neckline, Spiranac completed the look with fun green tie-dye leggings. Tie-dye seems to be one of her signature patterns, and we understand why. She looks great in it!
It’s been an awesome year for Spiranac, who returned to the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as a “Legend,” posing alongside a group of incredible models who have truly reinvented the brand over the years. Photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., Spiranac matched her fellow models in a gorgeous champagne floor-length gown.
While talking with SI Swimsuit this fall, Spiranac described what beauty means to her, sharing, “I look at people who are kind and driven and hard workers and they’re the most beautiful people. If you meet someone who is just genuinely kind and sincere, they’re the most beautiful people that you will ever meet.”
If you’re ever in need of golf tips—or swing inspo—be sure to follow Spiranac on Instagram.