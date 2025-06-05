Paige Spiranac Turns Heads With Latest ‘Smooth’ Golf Swing Video in Cutest Outfit
Fine, I’ll say it: no one has the ability to make practicing a golf swing look as stylish as Paige Spiranac!
The former professional golfer, social media superstar and SI Swimsuit Legend, who was officially granted that coveted rank back in 2024 for the brand’s 60th Anniversary issue, took to Instagram this week to prove she never has to get ready when it comes to her swing—because she stays ready.
In a clip simply captioned, “Smooth 😎,” Spiranac could be seen taking a big swing and making it look easy while Santana’s classic tune played in the background. Donning an all-white ensemble consisting of a cropped zip-up top, matching high-waisted leggings and a single neon pink glove, the golfer was equal parts chic and cozy for her day out on the course.
Her long blonde locks were pulled back into a comfortable ponytail with a few tresses left out to frame her face, while her makeup was the perfect summertime glam featuring matte skin, rosy cheeks, long eyelashes and flushed pink lips.
And plenty of fans and followers of the SI Swimsuit model were happy to hop in her comment section to let her know just how marvelous she looked while doing what she loves:
“STRONG & BEAUTIFUL 🔥👏❤️,” a commenter applauded.
“Obessed with you😍😍😍😍,” another added.
“I’ve tried about 20 times now to mimic your swing...but there’s absolutely no way I can look as good doing...I give up! 😉,” one user joked.
But this isn’t the first time Spiranac has come across our feeds this week, as the model also shared some exciting news relating to a new business venture! In case you missed it, the athlete will be partnering with the brand Grass League in a “strategic leadership role.”
“I’ll be touching a bunch of different aspects of the business: brand development, digital marketing, brand engagement, seeking out new team owners, talent and sponsors,” she told Forbes in a recent interview. “It’s really exciting for me because those are passions I’ve had within my own business, so now to be able to use my expertise with Grass League is something I’m really looking forward to.”
Spiranac has hosted and acted as a social media partner for several Grass League events throughout 2025, so her further involvement with the brand makes perfect sense. She even took to X to post about the partnership, and her enthusiasm for the brand was palpable in the clip, with the superstar even joking that she’s become “a suit” now because of this new business role—but you better believe she’ll look as stylish as ever while doing it.