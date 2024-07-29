Swimsuit

Paralympian Brenna Huckaby Inspired During Her SI Swimsuit Debut in Aruba

The two-time Paralympic snowboarder used her photo shoot as a means to encourage other women with disabilities to follow their dreams.

Martha Zaytoun

Brenna Huckaby was photographed by James Macari in Aruba
Brenna Huckaby was photographed by James Macari in Aruba / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Over the years, American paralympic snowboarder Brenna Huckaby has had one main mission: to represent women with disabilities and encourage others like her to follow their dreams. And, whether she’s competing on the slopes (in the Winter Paralympic Games or the World Championships), posing honest mental health content on her social media platform or posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue, she always manages to do exactly that.

The two-time Paralympian and three-time Paralympic gold medalist is a strong advocate for those with disabilities. Wherever she goes, she preaches inclusivity. For her, posing for SI Swimsuit in 2018 was a natural extension of her platform. It was another chance to make the case for those with disabilities.

“When I first shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit way back, I wanted it to mean something for women with disabilities, or who don’t fit the standard of beauty,” she explained on the set of the brand’s 2024 legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. “It was really scary to put myself out there in that way, but seeing the ripple effect of change within the beauty industry has been amazing; to be able to celebrate that moment and all the other moments of growth within the industry has been amazing.”

Though it wasn’t easy, the decision to pose for the magazine has paid dividends. It was (and still is) a means by which Huckaby inspires. You only need to glance at a few of her snapshots from the trip to Aruba with James Macari to see that.

Below are just a few of her very inspiring debut photos.

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

