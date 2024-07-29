Paralympian Brenna Huckaby Inspired During Her SI Swimsuit Debut in Aruba
Over the years, American paralympic snowboarder Brenna Huckaby has had one main mission: to represent women with disabilities and encourage others like her to follow their dreams. And, whether she’s competing on the slopes (in the Winter Paralympic Games or the World Championships), posing honest mental health content on her social media platform or posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue, she always manages to do exactly that.
The two-time Paralympian and three-time Paralympic gold medalist is a strong advocate for those with disabilities. Wherever she goes, she preaches inclusivity. For her, posing for SI Swimsuit in 2018 was a natural extension of her platform. It was another chance to make the case for those with disabilities.
“When I first shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit way back, I wanted it to mean something for women with disabilities, or who don’t fit the standard of beauty,” she explained on the set of the brand’s 2024 legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. “It was really scary to put myself out there in that way, but seeing the ripple effect of change within the beauty industry has been amazing; to be able to celebrate that moment and all the other moments of growth within the industry has been amazing.”
Though it wasn’t easy, the decision to pose for the magazine has paid dividends. It was (and still is) a means by which Huckaby inspires. You only need to glance at a few of her snapshots from the trip to Aruba with James Macari to see that.
Below are just a few of her very inspiring debut photos.