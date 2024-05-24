Paralympic Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby Shines As an SI Swimsuit Legend
Three-time Paralympic gold medalist Brenna Huckaby made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018. She traveled to the breathtaking Aruba with photographer James Macari for the occasion.
This year, the 28-year-old returned to the fold as a brand legend, and graced the pages of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, which also marked the 60th anniversary of the publication. She‘s proud to be the representation she wishes she had growing up, and hopes that her feature in such a renowned magazine is proof that women really can do it all.
The Baton Rouge native first dabbled in snowboarding in 2013, after losing her right leg to a rare form of bone cancer at the age of 14. Today, the five-time World Champion is a mom to two young daughters. She uses her platform to advocate for disability awareness and encourage women to take up space and chase their dreams, no matter how big.
“When I first shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit way back, I wanted it to mean something for women with disabilities, or who don’t fit the standard of beauty. It was really scary to put myself out there in that way, but seeing the ripple effect of change within the beauty industry has been amazing; to be able to celebrate that moment and all the other moments of growth within the industry has been amazing,” she shared while at the photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. “The ability to think differently. I can put myself in other people’s shoes, regardless of what they’re going through in life. It’s like my heart is opened differently to other people’s experiences.”
Below are some of our favorite images from the feature.