Parris Goebel Dazzles in Lime Green Bikini Ocean Photo From First-Ever SI Swimsuit Shoot
It’s an exciting time for the SI Swimsuit brand. As 2025 unfolds, we’re welcoming back some of the most incredible models ever featured in the magazine for the upcoming issue, as well as introducing new faces to the brand. Our rookie class is shaping up to be another unforgettable one, including renowned choreographer Parris Goebel, who is currently on set with the team in Jamaica for her SI Swimsuit debut.
The Palace Dance Studio founder, who has choreographed beloved music videos such as Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and more recently Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” is a force to be reckoned with. In 2022, she won an Emmy Award for her work choreographing Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. She’s also choreographed the Super Bowl Halftime Show performances for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020 and Rihanna in 2023.
Today, SI Swimsuit is thrilled to announce that Goebel will appear in the 2025 issue, which hits newsstands in May. Though we aren’t sharing her full gallery yet, we are happy to share the first official image from her shoot with Yu Tsai, where she looked positively jaw-dropping in a lime green gathered thong bikini from Decolet the Label. Her smolder as she poses in the water is so captivating, totally owning the new addition of “SI Swimsuit model” on her growing résumé.
Her many talents, which also include singing and serving as a modern-day fashion icon, make her incredibly fitting for the SI Swimsuit brand. The New Zealand native is a complete inspiration for women across the globe, proving you can follow your passions and find success if you work hard enough. Some of her other accolades include being a global ambassador for Nike Women, a collaboration that led to her own Dunk Low shoes, and other partnerships with big-name brands such as YSL Beauty.
Through her incredible success over the years, Goebel hasn’t lost sight of what’s most important to her. “I work really hard on rewriting the narrative of what it means to be feminine,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2023. “Femininity is strength and owning your sexuality in a bold and unapologetic way.”
“I only choose projects now that push me and that I’m going to come out of better, smarter, and stronger,” she added. “I really thrive under pressure. The common thread of everything I do is that it’s uniquely challenging, whether that’s choreographing a music video or creative-directing and choreographing a show at Paris Couture Week.”
It’s an honor to welcome her to the fold! Learn more about Goebel here and stay tuned for more behind the scenes peeks from her shoot on the SI Swim 2025 reveals page here and our Instagram page here.