Parris Goebel
Parris Goebel is a globally renowned choreographer, creative director and Emmy Award-winning artist whose boundary-pushing movement has set waves through dance and pop culture. Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, the 33-year-old visionary built her career from the ground up, forming her all-female dance crew, ReQuest, at just 15 years old. Since then, she has become one of the most sought-after choreographers in the world, working with superstars like Rihanna, SZA, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande.
Goebel’s impact spans the biggest stages in entertainment. Last year, she choreographed Dior’s J’Adore, The Film and the 2024 Vogue World show in Paris. In 2022, the Palace Dance Studio founder won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 and in 2023, she played a key role in Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Her history with the NFL’s biggest stage goes back to 2020 when she choreographed Jennifer Lopez’s electrifying Super Bowl LIV halftime performance alongside Shakira—after choreographing the singer’s entire It’s My Party world tour in 2019.
Now, Goebel is stepping into the world of modeling as a 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie, photographed in Jamaica by Yu Tsai. With her signature fusion of strength and femininity, she continues to inspire and redefine the possibilities of movement, expression and confidence.