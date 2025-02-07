Introducing Parris Goebel, SI Swimsuit’s Newest 2025 Rookie
Parris Goebel has spent the past decade redefining movement, artistry and expression through dance. Now, the famous choreographer is adding a new milestone to her already impressive career: SI Swimsuit rookie. The 33-year-old just wrapped her shoot in Jamaica, posing for photographer Yu Tsai for her feature in the upcoming 2025 issue.
Goebel, who first made waves in the industry as a teenager with her all-female dance crew ReQuest, has established herself as one of entertainment’s most sought-after creative forces. From choreographing Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”—one of the most-watched music videos on YouTube with nearly 4 billion views—to designing powerful performances for Rihanna, SZA and Ariana Grande, the New Zealand native’s signature style blends raw energy with undeniable femininity.
Ahead of the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine, which hits newsstands this May, the brand is sharing the first official look from Goebel’s debut as a sneak peek tease for readers. Follow along with the 2025 reveals page and the official SI Swimsuit Instagram page for more behind the scenes looks from set.
Goebel’s impressive choreography career
Goebel’s approach to movement is as much about storytelling as it is about choreography. Following her role in shaping Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Goebel reflected on her artistic journey in a Harper’s Bazaar essay.
“Dance is my language, and I knew I wanted to communicate power. Maybe that came from my upbringing, my culture, and how I saw the world. It was this really beasty, unapologetic sense of expression,” she wrote. “But as I grew older and became a bit more in touch with my femininity, my style ended up becoming this beautiful fusion of masculine and feminine energy. We sometimes think femininity is soft, but I don’t see it like that. Women are born with strength and resilience. We’re constantly wearing a million different hats and have these unexplainable abilities that feel like superpowers. I work really hard on rewriting the narrative of what it means to be feminine. Femininity is strength and owning your sexuality in a bold and unapologetic way.”
That unapologetic mindset has fueled her meteoric rise and made her the perfect addition to the SI Swimsuit family. We are so honored to have her as a 2025 rookie, as she embodies the brand’s mission of redefining beauty, strength, and the way the world thinks about women.
Goebel has been the creative mastermind behind some of the most unforgettable visuals in pop culture, including her choreography for Dior’s 2024 commercial J’Adore, The Film, the 2024 Vogue World show in Paris and a powerful Nike Women’s campaign. The Palace Dance Studio founder has also earned top honors for her work, including an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.
Goebel has been immersed in dance since she was 10 years old. By the age of 15, she had formed her hip-hop dance crew. A year later, she landed a spot performing at the prestigious Monsters of Hip Hop Dance Convention.
Her breakthrough came in 2012, when she began working with Jennifer Lopez, choreographing the singer’s “Goin’ In” music video, an American Idol performance and an entire world tour. She later played a key role in Lopez’s Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show alongside Shakira in 2020. Over the years, Goebel has collaborated with additional iconic women of color in the music space such as Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Doja Cat and Karol G, continuously elevating her craft and pushing creative boundaries. Just last week, Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” music video was released, which she choreographed.
With her SI Swimsuit debut today, Goebel steps into yet another realm and cements her status as a multi-hyphenate on a global stage.