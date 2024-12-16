Penny Lane Puts Abs on Full Display With Stunning December Photo Dump
Who doesn’t love a good cozy mid-December photo dump? SI Swimsuit rookie Penny Lane, who posed for Ben Watts in Portugal for her feature in 2024 magazine, took to Instagram to share bits and pieces of her sweet winter life in London.
The 29-year-old reminded followers of her phenomenal figure and flawless face card in a variety of videos and photos. In the cover slide, Lane filmed herself shifting from pose to pose as she displayed her sculpted abs while wearing a cropped beige tee featuring white trimming and low-rise black trousers with a cute gold and black belt. In the third pic, she snapped a mirror selfie post-pilates burn, showing off her washboard midriff in a black sports bra and trendy foldover yoga pants.
She included images of delicious holiday treats and savory foods, as well as her dog and pottery. In one photo Lane donned a full denim on denim set with medium-wash blue jeans and a matching jacket, which she accessorized with a gray scarf, and in another pic, she wore the same cozy accessory as well as a beanie and oversized eyeglasses.
“⚖️ ☺️🫀,” she captioned the Dec. 12 carousel.
“the hair really has never looked better 🫦💁🏼♀️,” one fan commented.
“Pottery & puppy angel! 🐶🎄,” another wrote.
“Those Abs 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” said another.
The English model, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call last year, was one of seven co-winners who landed a spot in this year‘s special 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit issue.
“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come. I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were. I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them. Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment,” Lane explained. “As I navigated the various chapters of the fashion industry, I encountered numerous body standards that had an incredibly detrimental effect on my body, mind and spirit. However, despite these challenges, I emerged on the other side as a healthier, more balanced person. Representing a truly healthy image in an industry that can sometimes be harmful would be an honor and a reflection of the hard work I’ve put in thus far in my career.”