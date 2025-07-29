Raeann Langas Opens Up About Pressure to ‘Show Up’ for Curvy Women
While feeling nervous before stepping out onto a runway in a bikini would be understandable, 2025 Swim Search finalist Raeann Langas was anxious for one reason in particular: she wanted to make other curvy women feel seen.
“I had some people ask me if I was nervous to be walking down a runway in front of hundreds of people in a string bikini with cameras from every single angle, and I was like, that wasn’t the part I was nervous about,” Langas stated. “It wasn’t about what my body looked like, it was really this pressure to show up for all of my curvy girls and the women that look like me. I feel like curvy women aren’t usually seen as like sexy and elegant or high fashion, and with my walk, I really wanted to prove that wrong.”
After strutting the catwalk in her first of two looks, Langas says a friend texted her a video of her walk, which only helped to bolster her confidence. The 31-year-old content creator, who tried out for the Swim Search three times before being named a finalist this year, also noted that her work with SI Swimsuit “has been one of the most inclusive and supportive experiences of [her] career.”
“Achieng [Agutu] gave me one of the most incredible pep talks I have ever received,” Langas shared as an example of the camaraderie she’s found among the brand’s models. “I wish I recorded it. On the day of the runway show, everyone just truly wanted to see each other succeed. It was just incredible and like so, so special to be a part of.”
Don’t forget to cast your vote for the 2025 Swim Search before polling closes on Thursday, July 31. Audience input—combined with the discretion of the SI Swimsuit editorial team—will play a key role in the outcome in determining who is named a rookie in the 2026 magazine.