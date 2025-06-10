Voting Is Now Open for the 2025 SI Swim Search Winner
You’ve officially met the six finalists of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 Swim Search, and now it’s time to cast your vote to help determine the winner! Today, Swim Search polling is officially underway, with audience input playing a key role, combined with the discretion of the SI Swimsuit editorial team, in the outcome.
From now until July 31, you have the power to help determine the winner of this year’s open casting call. In case you missed it, learn more about the incredible 2025 Swim Search finalists—including Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin—here.
Each 2025 Swim Search finalist brought her magic to the Swim Week runway earlier this month, where she showcased her skills on the catwalk in the season’s hottest swimwear styles. While in the Sunshine State, several of the women dished on the sisterhood they’ve found through the Swim Search process thus far.
“Aside from meeting the finalists—they are some of the most amazing girls that I’ve met—the girls throughout the whole entire Swim Search journey [...] are some of my best friends,” Martinez stated while in Miami.
Cast your vote and help us determine which one of the six women will be chosen to be a rookie for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, out next May. Click here to vote now through the end of July!