Roshumba Williams Is Pure Joy Personified in Her Jamaica Photo Shoot for SI Swimsuit 2025
Roshumba Williams is the definition of a trailblazer.
As one of the first Black women to be featured in SI Swimsuit back in the 1990s, Williams has truly been a guiding light for every model who came after her. She officially reached “Legend” status with the brand back in 2024 during the 60th anniversary issue, where she shot in Hollywood, Fla., with photographer Yu Tsai. This year, Williams returned to the fold for our 2025 issue, where she was once again photographed by Tsai, but this time on the sun-soaked sands of Jamaica in some seriously stunning swimwear.
With all of that in mind, here are just a few of our absolute favorite photos from her gorgeous 2025 shoot (but be warned: it was nearly impossible for us to pick just a few favorites!):
Williams was pure joy personified in Jamaica during her breathtaking photo shoot—and why shouldn’t she be? The 56-year-old Chicago, Ill., native has had one incredible career, and she only continues to reach new heights with each passing year.
After being discovered in Paris in the late 1980s by none other than fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, Williams went on to appear on the covers of many iconic magazines of the years, including Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, Essence, Harper’s Bazaar—as well as a little place you might have heard about called SI Swimsuit (hi, yes, it’s us!).
But modeling is only one page in Williams’s incredible life story. In fact, if you were to look up the word “multi-hyphenate” in the dictionary, we wouldn’t be surprised if you simply found a flawless photo of Williams there instead of an actual definition.
And one of those many hyphens would include the title “author,” as Williams has also penned books, including the humorously named The Complete Idiot's Guide to Being a Model, which she released back in 1999. She also authored a second edition of the book in 2007.
And, as if modeling and being an author weren’t enough to prove just how brightly this star shines, Williams has also worked as a correspondent for major outlets like Entertainment Tonight, where she used her love and knowledge of the fashion industry to spotlight deserving red carpet looks.
In short, we’re honored to have this incredible talent back again for our 2025 issue—and it would appear that feeling is mutual, as Williams chatted with SI Swimsuit about her most recent outing with the brand, saying, “My dreams dreamed of this. It’s just—how could this possibly be? I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Over 20 years ago, I shot for Sports Illustrated for the last time, and now I’m back, you guys!”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.