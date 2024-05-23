Roshumba Williams Returns to SI Swimsuit Issue in Style After Two Decades Away
Roshumba Williams is nothing if not an SI Swimsuit legend. Her partnership with the brand began back in 1990, when she traveled to St. Vincent for her debut feature. The first half of the ’90s brought four photo shoots for the American supermodel, and she returned again to the SI Swimsuit set in 2004.
It’s been 20 years since that photo shoot in a New York studio. And though she made an appearance during SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show last year, she hasn’t returned to the magazine in the last two decades—until now.
This year, the 55-year-old is back in the magazine. The 2024 issue marks the 60th anniversary of the publication and Williams’s fifth appearance in it. Earlier this year, she traveled to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., to pose for a legendary photo shoot. She was joined by 26 other brand icons, who posed together for the special edition cover feature captured by Yu Tsai.
Williams was aptly dressed for the iconic occasion, wearing a gold sequined gown from Retrofête. Stylist Molly Dickinson paired the number with gold Aquazurra heels and diamond jewelry from Charlie Lapson.
Beyond her legendary partnership with SI Swimsuit, the model is a proud fashion correspondent for ABC’s On the Red Carpet. In the role, she blends her passion for fashion modeling and her deep relationships with various luxury designers. It gives her the chance to flex her knowledge of the industry, which has meant so much to her throughout her career.
We were thrilled to have the multitalented legend back on the SI Swimsuit set this year, and Williams made the most of it. Below are just a few photos from her trip to Hollywood, Fla., that prove just that.