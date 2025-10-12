Ruffles Are the Perfect Decorative Detail for Fall Fashion—Allow Us to Show You Why
If there’s one detail the world has seen consistently featured in plenty of garments, it’s the ruffle.
Ruffles are an effortless way to make a dreamy fashion statement without taking away from the main piece. And with how many beautiful swimsuits have been featured throughout SI Swimsuit history, there’s no doubt that a plethora of ruffle looks are included in our archive. These snapshots are utterly fabulous—so much so that you’ll want to purchase similar ruffled items immediately.
So without further ado, here are five heavenly swimsuits with ruffles incorporated in unique ways.
Achieng Agutu
Agutu’s lovely swimsuit by Andrea Iyamah took the classic ruffle and styled it across the chest, almost like a sash. It was a daring way to implement this trim, making it absolutely impossible not to notice when sashaying across the beach. Between the color and the fit of the swimsuit, this trim certainly gave an extra dose of glamour.
Josephine Skriver
Yet another Andrea Iyamah banger! This time, the swimsuit was a vibrant orange bikini that was bold and brilliant. The ruffles on Skriver’s two-piece were placed on both sides of the strapless top, resulting in some strikingly dazzling attire. Here, the decorative trim acted as the perfect follow-up to an already remarkable set.
Kelsey Merritt
Make no mistake. There’s magnificence in subtlety, and this olive green daydream from Johanna Ortiz proves just that. The ruffle wasn’t too flashy, instead creating a silhouette similar to that of a flower plucked straight from the garden. Merritt’s natural prettiness blossomed exceptionally well thanks to not only the color of the swimsuit but also its flattering shape.
Kate Upton
Upton was nothing less than a beach babe for this photo shoot, which means a stellar bikini that was exactly what she needed. This Johanna Ortiz matching bikini top and bottom definitely checked off all the boxes. Ruffles of this size were superb, since they helped the bikini become a fun and eye-catching one—two words that every beach-goer wants to hear about their swimsuit.
Vita Sidorkina
And sometimes, ruffles can be the entire outfit. That was made unmistakably clear with this colorful bikini top by Tori Praver Swimwear. It was a truly divine piece. If the word “elegance” had a bikini to go with it, this would definitely be the one that fits.
The ruffle trim remains modern, sophisticated and sultry, so be sure to add this fun and flirty embellishment to your wardrobe this fall.