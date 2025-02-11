Sabrina Carpenter Is Unrecognizable in Stunning Marilyn Monroe-Inspired ‘Vogue’ Cover
Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is one of the biggest names in music right now. The 25-year-old “Espresso” singer took the world by storm with her latest album, Short n' Sweet, which earned her two Grammy Awards last month after being nominated for the first time. Constantly inspiring people across the globe with her authenticity, talent and totally fresh aesthetic—now dubbed “Brinacore”—it’s no surprise she’s been able to resonate with fans of all ages.
Fresh off the heels of her Grammy wins, Carpenter can now cross another milestone off her list—a cover for Vogue. The “Taste” singer is the magazine’s March cover girl, and the spread of images is, unsurprisingly, creating a buzz. Undoubtedly channeling some of the greatest stars before her, specifically fellow blondes Marilyn Monroe and Madonna, she went for old Hollywood meets ‘80s/‘90s punk feminine while posing for photographer Steven Meisel’s lens.
With her hair in a much lighter shade than usual and done up in Monroe’s distinct bouffant hairstyle, people were forced to do a double take, truly not recognizing Carpenter. The resemblance between her and the late pop culture icon is uncanny, and we’re simply obsessed with this feature. The cover describes the singer as “risqué, romantic and real” and we don’t think they could’ve gone with a better look to prove that. She was styled by Ib Kamara.
Dressed in a custom light blue satin lace-up corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana featuring a top reminiscent of Madonna’s iconic cone bra, Carpenter accessorized with a pretty, long silver necklace and a silver bangle.
For her Vogue cover story, written by Abby Aguirre, the former Disney star opened up about her current era, explaining, “Short n’ Sweet is absolutely me. There’s no, like, alter ego. But it’s definitely a more emphasized version of me. It’s interesting because I’m able to dress in this way where you would kind of expect to hear like a voice from the ’60s. But then, when I’m speaking to the audience, I’m just myself.”
When writing the new album, record-breaking “Espresso” was considered an outlier next to other slower, sad songs. “I was writing all these sad songs, and ‘Espresso’ was like the one breath of fresh air. In the midst of all of it, I was like, This is still such a huge part of me—this mentality and the sense of humor and the playfulness,” Carpenter shared. It ended up being the first single off Short n’ Sweet and completely went viral when she debuted it at Coachella.
It’s Carpenter’s world—we’re all just living in it.