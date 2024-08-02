Salma Hayek Flaunts Toned Abs in Strappy Green Patterned Two-Piece
When actress-producer Salma Hayek posts a swimsuit photo, it’s bound to go viral. Whether the From Dusk Till Dawn star is taking a dip, enjoying boat day with her family or sunbathing, Hayek’s 28.7 million Instagram followers are quick to shower her with praise—and so are we.
The 57-year-old star shared her latest swimwear-clad pic on July 31, when Hayek was captured laying out on a raft in a pool. She opted for a green and pink strappy bikini, which expertly accented her curves. The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress was photographed with her eyes closed as she soaked up the sun in the first snap, while she floated in the pool and sprawled out on her float in the second two.
“Waiting for August,” Hayek expressed in her caption.
“Mermaid vibes 🧜♀️,” one fan commented.
“Easily one of the most beautiful women on the Earth! 😍,” someone else gushed.
“Queen 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another user applauded.
Hayek followed up her initial post with a quick clip of herself diving into the water.
In an interview with People a few years ago, Hayek admitted that she “[doesn’t] have time to exercise.” However, she noted that she loves one form of gentle movement in particular to stay in shape.
“It’s restorative yoga,” told the outlet. “[A trainer] taught me to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”