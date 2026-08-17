Fans React to Salma Hayek Pinault’s Exciting Family News

Congratulations to Salma Hayek Pinault, who is officially a step-grandmother! The actor’s stepson, François Pinault Jr., recently welcomed a baby boy with his partner, Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck.

Hayek Pinault, who posed for the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue in Mexico, shared the sweetest moment with her grandson on social media on Sunday, Aug. 16, in which she held the sweet newborn as the two cooed at each other.

“We are blessed to welcome the fourth living generation of Francois’,” Hayek Pinault wrote in the caption of her Instagram reel. “Although I will call him Panchito. He seems to love it, and I cannot love him more.”

Plenty of the actor’s 29.2 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to congratulate Hayek Pinault on her new title.

“Wonderful ❤️❤️,” SI Swimsuit legend and former cover model Maye Musk stated.

“🥰,” Paris Hilton wrote in the form of an emoji.

“❤️best giggle ever❤️😍 congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,” someone else observed.

“Oh wow. Isn’t that the sweetest little giggle! 😍,” singer-songwriter and actor Christina Milian gushed.

“You are such a wonderful human and you have a huge heart. Eres un ser humano maravilloso y tienes un corazón enorme. ❤️,” another comment read.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Meanwhile, several other fans noted that the little one has a striking resemblance to his grandfather, François-Henri Pinault, Hayek Pinault’s husband of 17 years. “He looks like his grandfather 😍,” one follower wrote, while someone else concurred in Spanish, “Idéntico al abuelo! Es su clon!!!”

On her own Instagram feed, Henckel von Donnersmarck shared an adorable carousel of content of her newborn, which featured a sweet snapshot of Hayek Pinault cradling “Panchito” over one shoulder while Pinault Jr. gazed fondly at his son.

In a recent interview with Elle, Hayek Pinault discussed everything from her latest projects to motherhood. In addition to being a step-parent to Pinault’s three children (which also includes daughter Mathilde Pinault and son Augustin James Evangelista Pinault), Hayek Pinault and her husband share an 18-year-old daughter, Valentina.

“I have a daughter who knows she can say anything to me,” Hayek Pinault told the outlet of their relationship. “She doesn’t have to hold back or feel like she’s going to be judged. She can tease me, and she can just be herself. She’s fun ... It’s so nice to do activities together, have a good time together, and be girls together.”

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