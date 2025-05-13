Salma Hayek Pinault: 2025 Mexico

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico at the eco-luxury resort Cuixmala for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.
An Academy Award nominee who began her career in telenovelas in the late 1980s, Hayek Pinault is among the most iconic actors in the world. Finding her breakout moment through the 1995 Robert Rodriguez film Desperado, she became a household name through movies of the ‘90s and 2000s. She received an Oscar nomination for her unforgettable performance as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in Julie Taymor’s Frida (2002).
The Mexican-American multi-hyphenate is also a passionate human rights advocate, particularly for women and immigrants. In 2008, she launched The Kering Foundation with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, aiming to help end violence against women.
Alongside the Mexican coastline, Cuixmala is a luxurious, eco-friendly resort full of breathtaking nature, including protected wildlife. A stunning haven right off the shore, the colorful nature reserve—originally serving as Sir James Goldsmith’s private getaway—spans over 30,000 acres.
For Hayek Pinault’s SI Swimsuit cover shoot, our styling choices leaned into beachside extravagance, feeling extra inspired by the colors, prints and textures of Cuixmala. For extra glamour, the fashion team even styled the actor in an incredible lace, beaded and feathered gown by Alexander McQueen—a well worth an exception to swimsuits.
Hair: Miguel Perez at Forward Artists using Sisley-Paris Makeup: Genevieve Herr for Sally Harlor using Dior, Armani, Westman Atelier, Jillian Dempsey and Lancôme Photographer: Ruven Afanador
Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. Toe rings by Chan Luu. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated
