Scarlett Johansson’s Relatable Reaction to Brittany Mahomes’s Chiefs Game Look 6 Days After Giving Birth
When Brittany Mahomes stepped out at the Kansas City Chiefs game only six days after giving birth to her third baby, Golden Raye, fans were shocked and impressed by the physical prowess she mustered up to go out and show support for her husband, Patrick. In fact, fans were so impressed that they labeled her a “superwoman” for going above and beyond for the team. Scarlett Johansson is included among those impressed by Mahomes as the Hollywood icon shared her thoughts, too.
The Fly Me to the Moon actress sat with on TODAY With Jenna & Friends this week and discussed all sorts of topics including motherhood. Speaking in detail about how she got through the changes to her body, she also shared how different her immediate post-partum experience was compared to Mahomes’s.
After seeing a photo of the SI Swimsuit rookie on the field on Saturday, Jan. 18, the two-time Oscar nominee had the most relatable reaction. “How is she upright?” Johansson humorously asked. “Six days after I had a baby, somebody told me that beer would help bring in your milk or whatever it is, so I think I had a giant Guinness and a huge bowl of puffed Cheetos, and I was staring into the abyss, like, ‘What have I done?’”
Johansson later went on to note how “great” Mahomes looked.
The 40-year-old New York native is a mother of two children, a daughter, Rose (10), from her previous marriage to advertising agency owner Romain Dauriac, and a son Cosmo (3), from her current marriage to Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost.
Johansson has shared how Rose is the spitting image of her, especially when it comes to how “girly” they both are.
“She's a very sweet girl. She's very, very, very girly. Like painfully girly. It's crazy,” Johansson told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018. “I thought I was girly, but she wants to wear the princess dress to bed, she wants to wear it to school, and it's filthy . . . she's a princess-obsessed little girl.”
Years later, and not much has changed when it comes to Rose’s tastes. “She likes that I play Black Widow, but she's too scared to watch an Avengers movie,” Johansson told People Magazine in 2024. “She's just like, ‘It's violent.’ I'm like, ‘Oh God.'”
As for her son Cosmo, Johansson hasn’t spoken as much about him, however, she did provide some insight into the naming process; a name that her daughter also likes because it has a connection to her own.
“They are both flowers,” the Asteroid City star explained to Kelly Clarkson. “Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow. That's why my daughter liked it too.”
We love to learn about the ins and outs of Johansson’s adorable family.