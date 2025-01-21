Brittany Mahomes’s First Appearance at Chiefs Game After Baby No. 3 Was Absolutely Stunning
Brittany Mahomes is back and ready to strut her stuff on the football field after the birth of her third child, Golden Raye Mahomes, who she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes.
Brittany––who modeled posed for Derek Kettela in Belize for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut last year––took to her Instagram to flaunt her latest outfit in support of her husband and it was absolutely to die for. Starting off with her oversized beige coat that’s perfect for the freezing weather, she stunned in this piece which supplied her with a nice glow. The coat also sported Patrick’s number, 15, on the lower left and right sides, showing her unconditional support for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.
To show even more support, Brittany wore a pair of bright red wide-legged pants to match the Chiefs’ signature colors. Casual white closed-toed shoes brought the look together, while her bright red Miu Miu clutch purse added a sophisticated vibe that was fitting for this mother of three.
From top to bottom, the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie and Kansas City Current co-owner proved she still has that fashionista aura that’s simply untouchable.
“On to the next🔥,” she captioned the series of photos shared after the Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23 - 14 on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Fans poured out their admiration towards Brittany in her comments section, pointing out how quickly she was able to bounce back only days after giving birth. Some couldn’t help but notice the “superwoman” that she is, while others, holding the same sentiment, shouted out the unmistakable passion she has for her husband.
“When I heard you went to a game less than a week after giving birth I was like , damn she's super woman!” one comment read.
“You are a rockstar!!! 🌟 Going to cheer on your husband, just after having your precious bundle of joy. And you look… 🔥, as always!!” another fan wrote.
“Just gave birth and still shows up looking FIRE🔥,” another comment stated.
“Wifey of the year! ❤️🙌,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day added.
Naturally, fans are more than pleased to see their favorite athlete’s wife looking radiant with a beautiful smile on her face as they know how difficult her third pregnancy was for her. In between trimesters, the 29-year-old Texas native opened up about how different her most recent pregnancy felt compared to her previous two. For her third, Brittany noted a change in her skin and feeling more tired than ever before.
“Good morning just me and my skin that’s losing [its] mind...,” Brittany posted on her Instagram story at the time. “This pregnancy has been the hardest on me... sickness, exhaustion and now skin!”
Brittany and Patrick welcomed their daughter into the world on Sunday, Jan. 12.