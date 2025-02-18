Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Take Next Big Step in Their Relationship—With a Reported $35 Million Price Tag
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have headed to the next stage in their relationship—moving in together. But this celebrity couple hasn’t just moved into any old household with ordinary amenities. Rather, they’ve found a new home that they very well might call their luxury dream mansion.
As reported by TMZ, Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36, reportedly dropped a whopping $35 million on a mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. The home comes with a total of seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It also has an array of cool perks, including, but not limited to, a library, glass greenhouse solarium and a pool to lounge in after long days of being successful.
The publication states they made the big purchase in December. And while the engaged couple has yet to share a house tour with fans, there is no doubt that such a purchase is a huge step for Gomez and Blanco, further highlighting the fact that these lovebirds are ready to spend forever together.
Gomez and Blanco’s romantic relationship dates back to 2023 when the Only Murders in the Building actress confirmed the news on social media, revealing that they had been dating for six months.
Shortly after confirming it to the world, Gomez and Blanco continued showing off their romance by supporting one another at events and posting Instagram stories by each other’s side. Unfortunately, though, not everyone took kindly to the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer’s new relationship; an issue that she had no issue addressing.
“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she wrote on Instagram in defense of Blanco in late 2023. She later followed up with, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”
It wasn’t until January 2024 that Gomez and Blanco had their first public outing as a couple at a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat game. Shortly after, the Emilia Pérez actress took to Instagram to share sweet, love-filled photos of the pair.
From there, the two continued to hit various romantic milestones. But these pale in comparison to the moment Blanco got down on one knee to ask for the Wizards Beyond Waverly Places actress’s hand in marriage in December 2024. Of course, Gomez accepted.
With wedding preparations ahead and a new home to share, there’s certainly a lot on Gomez and Blanco’s plate. So long as love continues to be at the forefront, however, there’s nothing these two cannot do together, including a joint album. I Said I Love You First, an album by the Grammy-nominated singer and the Grammy-nominated producer, will be released on March 21.