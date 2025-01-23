Selena Gomez Teases She’s Working on New Music After Being Seen in the Studio With Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez is fueling fans’ anticipation for new music with a subtle yet tantalizing tease. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the 32-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share a video from what appeared to be her home recording studio. Donning oversized headphones, Gomez began the clip with a close-up of her face before dramatically panning to a computer monitor, strategically covered by a big red heart emoji. As she turned the camera back to herself, Gomez’s widened eyes and glowing excitement suggested something big is brewing.
In the background, eagle-eyed viewers caught sight of large studio speakers and a sleek keyboard, hinting at serious creative work underway. And this would align perfectly with a recent TikTok of producer and Gomez’s new fiancé Benny Blanco.
The 36-year-old offered fans another glimpse into the couple’s studio sessions. He replied to a fan comment—“Benny please make some new songs for our queen”—with a video on Jan. 17 ahead of the anticipated (yet short-lived) TikTok ban. In the clip, Blanco opened the door to a room, revealing the Disney Channel alum adjusting a microphone. Beaming, she greeted him with a playful “Hi.” Watch the TikTok here.
The two, who announced their engagement in December 2024 after a little more than a year of dating but several years of friendship, have a history of crafting hits together, including “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness” from Gomez’s Revival album, as well as last year’s chart-topper, “Single Soon.”
Gomez had previously revealed she was nearing the end of her music career, focusing her energy on acting, where she felt she had only begun to scratch the surface of her potential. However, in a recent interview on Radio Andy’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, Gomez opened up about how her recent acting projects have reinvigorated her passion for music. Her roles in the award-winning Netflix film Emilia Pérez and the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building have sparked further creativity.
“More than anything, I’ve never felt so inspired. The work I’m doing now is everything I’ve worked hard to do, and I’m so proud and so fulfilled,” Gomez said. “I’m still, you know, making my way as I go, but I really am extremely lucky, and I think music is gonna be in my life forever in whatever shape or form … I think it has truly inspired me, this whole experience.”