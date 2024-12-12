Taylor Swift and Other A-List Celebs React to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Engagement
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged and the entire internet is in a frenzy with excitement and sweet messages. The couple, who began dating in 2023 and went public with the relationship last December are getting married! The singer and actress announced the news on Instagram last night, and as the most-followed person on the social media app, you best believe her comment section quickly flooded with love and well-wishes.
“forever begins now..,” the 32-year-old captioned the post shared with her 423 million followers. The Only Murders in the Building star included a close-up of her Marquise diamond engagement ring and perfect neutral minimalist pink nails as the cover snap. The second slide, likely taken by the 36-year-old producer, featured Gomez staring at her new bling while sitting on a blanket outdoors during a picnic complete with Taco Bell. In the following slide, the Disney Channel alumnus captured a cute close-up smiley selfie showing off her ring, and in the final pic, she and Blanco cuddled up on a closet floor while he kissed her head and she beamed bright.
“yes I will be the flower girl,” bff Taylor Swift commented.
“hey wait… that’s my wife,” Blanco declared.
“HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama! ❤️💫,” Jennifer Aniston chimed.
“CONGRATULATIONS 🥹💍 so happy for you two!!” Gomez’s cosmetics brand Rare Beauty wrote.
“Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking ❤️❤️❤️,” famous chef Gordon Ramsay cleverly added, referencing Blanco’s love for cooking for his fiancé.
“YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!
🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍‼️,” Nina Dobrev, who also just got engaged to longtime boyfriend and pro athlete Shaun White, wrote..
“we’re crying 🥹💚,” Hulu admitted.
“I could not be more happier for you. God is so good and you are so deserving of this love!! I knew he was the one for you. Love you angel xxx,” Isabel Alysa gushed.
“AHHHHHHH!!!! Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! This is the best news ever ❤️,” Ashley Park stated.
The duo has never shied away from sharing their love story with the world. From red carpet PDA to playful social media banter, they’ve become a fan-favorite celebrity couple, and even often share just how smitten they are with each other in interviews. While we knew since the fall that a proposal could be on the horizon, we certainly weren’t prepared for how exciting the moment would be and how utterly stunning the engagement ring would be. Well done, Blanco. Although we think he had some help from that very special lyric in Gomez’s 2015 track “Good for You.”