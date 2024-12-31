Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Couple Goals in Coziest PDA Snap
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco don’t need any mistletoe to share a sweet kiss. The pop star and former Disney Channel actress and the producer, who got engaged earlier this month, are totally smitten in love and simply can’t get enough of each other this holiday season. The 32-year-old singer shared the cutest, coziest snap of the two on a large plush gray chair. She held her 36-year-old fiancé’s face in one hand as she planted a soft kiss on his lips while all decked out in a fleece silver snowflake onesie, Grinch socks and a pom-pom beanie. Blanco donned a textured cream chenille sweater and white jeans as he held his leading lady’s legs in his lap.
“Hope everyone had a lovely holiday!” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the adorable, PDA-packed image shared with her 423 million Instagram followers on Dec. 28.
“no better gift,” Blanco commented. The Virginia native proposed with a stunning, massive marquise-cut diamond engagement ring on a soundstage designed to look like a park, while the two were feasting on a delicious Taco Bell meal and sipping champagne.
“happy holidays, Sel 🫶,” the official Hulu account chimed.
The “Heart Wants What it Wants” singer announced the news of the engagement on Dec. 11 on Instagram, writing “forever begins now...”
The Rare Beauty founder and Blanco began dating in early 2023 and went public with the relationship last December, though they had been friends and professional peers for years. He produced her 2015 hit “Same Old Love,” 2019’s collab with J Balvin, “I Can’t Get Enough” and her 2023 track “Single Soon.”
“I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything,” the Texas native gushed in a Vanity Fair cover story. “We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” Gomez added. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”
And Blanco publicly expresses his admiration for her right back.
“She’s truly just like my best friend,” he said. “When I look at her, I do say, I don’t know a world where it can be better than this.”