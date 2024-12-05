Selena Gomez Does Winter Fashion Right in Leather Mini Skirt, Sparkly Blazer
Cold weather has officially descended upon New York City, which means it’s finally time to dive into seasonal layering. It’s something we talk about every year—and for good reason. Winter fashion wouldn’t be complete without intricately styled outfits complete with heavy coats and layer upon layer of high-fashion garments.
Each year, we look to the best in the business—the celebrities that we can count on to throw on a good seasonal look—for our outfit inspiration. And each year, Selena Gomez manages to make that list. No matter the season, the actress has a penchant for glamorous fashion. But in the winter, when temperatures cool and it becomes that much more difficult to style a chic outfit (the adjectives warm and glamorous don’t always go hand-in-hand, after all), we’re particularly fond of her ingenuity.
That is exactly how we might describe the outfit that she wore to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night. Gomez was on site to promote her latest film Emilia Pérez, but in the process, she gave us just about the best winter fashion inspo that we could ask for. For the occasion, the 32-year-old sported a black leather mini skirt, white button-down top, black sparkly blazer, sheer tights and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels (the touch of red in the soles was the perfect pop of color in the otherwise muted style).
Overtop her Chanel set, Gomez layered a floor-length black fur-lined coat—a perfectly chic jacket for the cold December night. Of course, we loved each aspect of the actress’s outfit individually (we wouldn’t mind having that Chanel set or those heels). But what we appreciated most was the styling. Layering each of those pieces together for what appeared to be a chic, but relatively warm winter look wasn’t a no-brainer. A lot of thought went into the process, and for the end product, we have Gomez’s stylist, Erin Walsh, to thank.
It really was a masterful look, and one that just might inspire some of our fashion choices in the weeks and months to come. After all, it’s only the beginning of December. Winter is long, and the days are sure to be cold. So we’ll focus our attention on layering—it’s the only way to walk the line of glamour and warmth. And we’ll be looking to this latest Gomez look as we do so.