Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Reveal Unexpectedly Hilarious Detail About Their First Kiss
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are the very picture of a modern “power couple,” but they also happen to be the definition of “couple goals” recently. They should really leave something for the rest of us!
Anyway, the pair has been on a roll recently thanks to the release of their fantastic new album, I Said I Love You First..., and the ensuing press tour has gifted fans of the couple countless moments of them being the absolute cutest together. Joking aside, their authenticity when discussing their love story has been refreshing when it comes to Hollywood relationships, and with each new story they share about their courtship, fans have had no choice but to swoon.
And this past week, the couple added yet another marvelous moment to their list when they stopped by the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast and chatted with the titular hosts about their very first kiss—as well as one hilariously unexpected detail: the fact that Gomez was so nervous about it, she broke out in a rash (which, honestly? Relatable).
“Towards the end of the date, we were just sitting in the living room on the couch and we were playing We’re Not Really Strangers,” Blanco said per Us Weekly. “And there was a thing where it said, ‘Take a selfie with the person next to you,’ and she got right on my chest and took a selfie. And then right after, I just looked at her and I said, ‘I gotta kiss this girl.’ I kissed her right away, and her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face […] she was so nervous.”
Gomez also weighed in on the sweet moment, saying, “So some kisses are for fun and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it’s completely different, and I’d been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few [...] dates here and there, but never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed.”
This romantic-and-rashy tale comes just a week after Blanco shared the story of one of Gomez’s other firsts with him: her first time taking prom photos. The producer revealed in a video on Instagram that, after he learned Gomez didn’t attend her own prom, he made it his mission to make sure she got to experience the sheer silliness that is the high school spectacle.
In the clip, Blanco could be seen making phone calls to set up the adorable ordeal before picking up Gomez, who gifted us with that classic “girl waiting for her date at the top of the stairs” moment, donning a gorgeous pink gown and elegant black coat. The two then hopped into a limo to head to the photo shoot, because, of course: it’s prom. I'm pretty sure you legally have to take a limo. The end result was one precious photo that deserves to be framed—or at least sold as an alternate cover for the new album.
In short: Blanco has become the human embodiment of “if he wanted to, he would,” and not even a rash could stop Gomez for realzing her feelings!