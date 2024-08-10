Fans Can’t Get Over These New Photos of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Since taking their relationship public late last year, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have become one of the internet’s favorite couples. The Only Murders in the Building star and record producer are always sharing the cutest content with one another online, and Gomez did just that with an Instagram carousel on Aug. 8.
The photo slide started with a snap of the pair snuggled up at sunset. Gomez, clad in a pink sweatsuit, wrapped an arm and leg around Blanco as she stuck out her tongue for the camera. The couple were also captured cuddling indoors, as Blanco wrapped his arms around his girlfriend in one pic and the two lounged together on a couch in another. The two shared an embrace in a quick video clip, and Gomez. 32, ended the carousel with a sassy screenshot as Blanco missed her FaceTime call.
Though the “Love On” singer didn’t caption her carousel, the images spoke for themselves—and quickly garnered more than 6 million likes and tons of comments from Gomez’s 425 million followers.
“🥹,” Blanco, 36, commented.
“Cutiessss ❤️❤️,” Only Murders in the Building costar Ashley Park gushed.
“seeing you happy is everything for me🥺❤️,” a fan wrote.
“The most beautiful couple ever😍❤️,” another user added.
“There's nothing like being in love 💓💓,” someone else stated.
When WSJ Magazine profiled Blanco in April, he opened up about his relationship with Gomez and noted that their friendship turning romantic was natural, but something he didn’t initially recognize.
“I was the last one to know,” he told the outlet. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”