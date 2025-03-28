Selena Gomez Is a Monochrome Scarlet Vision in Rosette Mini Dress, Blazer and Heels
Red is Selena Gomez’s color, and there’s no doubt about it. The “Call Me When You Break Up” singer celebrated the launch of her Rare Beauty brand’s new blush in New York City and she certainly looked like a superstar at the party. The 32-year-old took our breath away in a fiery, vibrant red mock-neck number from luxury fashion label Magda Butrym. The mini dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette, long sleeves and a cool, textured, dramatic large rosette detail front and center. Stylist Erin Walsh completed the look with a bold monochrome moment, including a matching blazer, also from the designer, cherry red pointed-toe heels from Manolo Blahnik and a glossy sheer red lip, of course. Statement diamond rings and earrings from Effy Jewelry added the perfect amount of glitz to the ensemble.
Her short dark locks were smooth, straight and bouncy, with one side tucked behind her ear by hair stylist Renato Campora. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo gave the Disney Channel alum, who recently got engaged to producer Benny Blanco, a super fresh, glowy glam moment including feathered brows, bronze eyeshadow a pop of pinky-peach blush and wispy lashes.
The Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush hit shelves in Sephora stores and online at rarebeauty.com on March 27. The luscious, pigmented product comes in seven stunning shades, and is described as “a cushiony cream-to-powder blush that gives the dreamiest flush of color with a lasting, blurred matte finish.” For the launch party the prior day, held at the Corner Store in SoHo, Gomez wore the “Happy” shade of the blush, paired with the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Enlighten and Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter in Mesmerize for some extra luminosity.
“It’s blurring. It’s cushiony. It’s dreamy. And it’s here NEW @rarebeauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush can finally be yours (I know, I know—you’ve waited long enough lol) @sephora, Sephora @kohls, and RareBeauty.com,” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned an Instagram post announcing the new addition to the award-winning brand’s lineup.
Her fiancé also made a surprise appearance at the event, as the duo chatted about “blush, love, and everything in between” while also promoting their new album, I Said I Love You First, which was released on March 21.
“our secret little album we made in our bedroom is out for the rest of the world to hear … i may not b able to remember when we first met over 15 years ago but i do remember our first kiss and how it changed our lives forever…,” Blanco, 37, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post last week. “i feel like today is different than all of the other times i’ve put albums out bc im not doing it alone i get to do all the scary parts of being an artist with my best friend by my side … this album wouldn’t exist without u … saying u r my rock is an understatement … i couldn’t picture life without u … u may have said i love u first but ill make sure i never stop saying it.”