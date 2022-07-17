Shannon Burton Danced Down the Runway at Miami Swim Week

Shannon Burton was introduced as a Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist in July of 2022.

Burton’s life has already been filled with plenty of accomplishments, like being a scholarship women’s basketball player at both Duke and Butler. And yet, she continues to chase her dreams.

Shannon Burton walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

For the first time in her career, Burton was involved in Miami Swim Week.

A range of events began July 14 in Miami, which included a VIP SI Swimsuit party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class, and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool.

Burton walked the runway on Saturday night alongside SI Swim Search finalists Ashley Byrd, Mady Dewey, Manju, Joely Live and Janell Williams.

SI Swim Search is the annual casting call which provides opportunities for both aspiring and established models to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in the hopes of being featured in the next edition of the iconic issue.

Burton was inspired by fellow SI Swim model Kathy Jacobs, who made her debut in 2020 as part of the search.

“Quite honestly, it was a combination of things. I specifically remember seeing an article in March of 2021 about Kathy Jacobs, the 57-year-old rookie who had been chosen out of SI Swim Search, and I was inspired in more ways than one. How could I not be? She was amazing, gorgeous, fearless and worked hard to be her best self," Burton told SI Swim. “I have been a dream chaser since I was very young, and if I had a passion in my heart for something, I worked my tail off until I got it. This was no different. I started modeling at the late age of 35 when many modeling careers had already come to an end. So many rejections, doors closed, and ’no’s in my 15 years in the industry, but I refused to quit. When I saw that Swim Search was opening up for 2022-23, I promised to enter. I turned 50 in March and felt it was the perfect way to celebrate such a big milestone. So I went all in.”