These 5 SI Swim Photos Prove Hats Are an Underrated Poolside Accessory
Hats are an accessory that can always be counted on to spruce up any outfit. They can also be used functionally, as a way to keep bright sunlight away from your face during those hot summer days, making them a must-have item for those who want to enjoy some time outside.
But how exactly should hats be worn to maximize style while also keeping functionality? Well, these beautiful SI Swimsuit models may know a thing or two to help you out!
Let’s take a look at some ways hats can be utilized to upgrade a swim look:
Patterned hats
Olivia Dunne’s 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot features several incredible summery outfits. However, this one stands out as a refreshing take on how to make the same pattern work throughout a look while staying fierce and gorgeous. The red zebra print design on the hat is just as head-turning as it is on the swimsuit, bringing forth something playful and unexpected.
The way she styles the hat here expertly matches the entire vibe of the ensemble. This is an easily achievable look, as all one has to do is find a color or pattern to go with a specific piece.
Dramatic hats
Jessie Murph’s look for her 2025 digital cover shoot is proof that bigger is sometimes better. Her oversized yellow-green sunhat is as dramatic as they come. Notice how a hat this grandiose results in a spectacular shape that makes her stand out and become the center of attention.
What’s also worth noting about this vintage hat is that it doesn’t directly match the swimsuit, as the cut-out one-piece is filled with an array of vibrant colors. With this in mind, Murph’s styling of the hat works by instead choosing any pigment on a garment and matching it with her elaborate accessory.
Aesthetic hats
Sometimes the hat isn’t about the color or shape, but about the general aesthetic. Case in point, Kim Riekenberg’s look from her Wyoming shoot. She takes the Western aesthetic to a whole new level, not only with the thigh-high boots and her multi-colored string bikini adorned with tassels, but also with her beige bucket hat. It is the cherry on top for the ultimate cowgirl vibes.
Swimsuits can be designed with a plethora of aesthetics in mind. For example, if a two-piece has a more “arctic” look, then styling the swimsuit with a fur hat may help cement your winter goddess aura.
Mix-and-match hats
Hats also go a long way to elevate swimsuits from fine to dazzling. Cindy Kimberly’s fuchsia pink swimsuit is already super cute and trendy for the summer. Even so, it immediately earns tons of style points when the dark green and white checkered hat comes into the fold.
Mixing and matching may be daunting when stepping into the world of fashion, but all it takes is an understanding of how different colors, textures and patterns can bring out the base outfit even further. A knit hat in the summer may be unorthodox at first glance, but it’s a splendid way to make her swimsuit pop.
Statement hats
And what about when the hat is the swimsuit? Summer is a great time to take magazine-worthy photos to put on social media to wow the crowd. Christie Brinkley is a vision to behold, wearing her large straw hat like a body suit or a mini dress. She takes a simple accessory and cleverly transforms it into an extraordinary outfit.
The best part of this image is that it’s rather simple to recreate for those who want to shake up their Instagram pictures with something show-stopping. All anyone needs is a camera, some glowing sunlight and a large sunhat to complete the daring look.