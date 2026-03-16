SI Swimsuit Model Katie Austin Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Lane Armstrong

Congratulations to Katie Austin! The five-time SI Swimsuit model and her husband, Lane Armstrong, are going to be parents.

In a March 15 Instagram post, the 32-year-old certified fitness instructor announced that she and her partner will soon welcome their first baby. Austin and Armstrong posed together on a beach in a series of precious photographs that showcased the 2021 Swim Search co-winner’s growing baby bump. The first snapshot showed Austin grinning for the camera while her spouse planted a smooch on her forehead and cradled her belly.

“1 🤍 we’re so excited to be mom & dad!!!!” Austin, who is due at the end of the summer, wrote in her caption.

The comments section was quickly flooded with well wishes from Austin’s many followers on the app, including several fellow SI Swimsuit models.

“YAYYYY!!! I am so so happy 🤍✨,” 2025 cover model Olivia Dunne gushed.

“Omg!! Congratulations 😍🙌❤️,” two-time brand star Penny Lane cheered.

“These are so beautiful!!!!!!!! I'm so excited for your sweet little family 🥹🥹🥹🥹,” bestie and February 2026 digital cover star Christen Goff exclaimed.

“AUNTIE LOVES U ALREADY,” franchise legend Brooks Nader stated.

“baby is already so loved 🥹 love you guys sm!!!!” 2019 cover star Camille Kostek added.

“Auntie Army Activate!!!!! Overjoyed for you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day wrote.

Earlier today, Austin followed up her image carousel with precious video footage from the couple’s beachside photo shoot.

“my wish list coming true🤍🤍,” Austin captioned the reel, which was set to “Wi$h Li$t” by Taylor Swift. “thank you thank you for all your congrats and love as we enter this new chapter!!!! feeling so lucky🥹 can’t wait to share more of the last few months… and what they’ve really been like😂.”

“The most BEAUTIFUL BLESSING in the WORLD!! We are BEYOND EXCITED!!! You both are going to be the Absolute BEST parents.. Such JOYFUL LOVE!!! Xoxoxo,” Austin’s mother, fitness guru Denise Austin, expressed in response to her daughter’s video.

Following her major news, Austin took to her Instagram story to share additional details regarding her pregnancy thus far. The model and fitness instructor noted that “the first trimester was really hard on [her],” and it has been more difficult to show up as her typical energetic self.

“My body changed so fast, meanwhile I didn’t have energy or motivation to do anything I loved,” she wrote. “I’m used to being a very high energy, feel good, motivated gal.”

While Austin and Armstrong know the gender of their child, they are keeping it under wraps for the time being. “I’ll share with you guys soon,” she teased in another story.