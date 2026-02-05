Christen Goff 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.
Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, along with Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Normani.
The Southern California native has been a brand staple since co-winning the 2021 Swim Search alongside Katie Austin. She was named co-Rookie of the Year following her 2022 issue feature, and has appeared in each annual SI Swimsuit Issue since, traveling to locations such as Dominica, Portugal and Jamaica.
Outside of the fold, Goff is a proud wife and mother who is passionate about getting involved in her local community. She works with organizations like Forgotten Harvest, Step Up and Girls Inc. Los Angeles. She also serves as Board Director of Southeast Michigan’s Brilora Fertility Clinic.
South Seas, a 330-acre island resort situated on the Gulf Coast on Captiva Island, Fla., provided an idyllic backdrop for our February 2026 digital cover photo shoot. The location offers breathtaking views, exotic wildlife, poolside cabanas and more, and helped bring this feature to life.
Click to learn more about Fort Myers and South Seas.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team embraced a fun, kitschy style moment on set with Goff, who donned custom garments in the official Detroit Lions color palette of Honolulu blue, silver and white. A secondary all-black story embraced a clean, elegant aesthetic that brought forth sophistication and strength.
Hair: Brian C Hawkins using Beachwaver Hot Tools, Beachwaver Hair Products, Cricket Tools Hair Tools and ECRU New York Hair Products
Makeup: Victor Noble using Lancǒme products
Makeup Assistant: Olivia Lopez
Photographer: Katherine Goguen