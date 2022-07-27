SI Swimsuit Models to Highlight New Aerie Campaign

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

SI Swimsuit models Hunter McGrady, Brenna Huckaby and Aly Raisman are among the brand partners who will be featured in Aerie’s new “We Are REAL” campaign. The initiative, launching August 8, will highlight unedited content from “individuals who use their voices to inspire change.”

McGrady, Huckaby and Raisman perfectly complement Aerie’s new initiative as all are outspoken advocates for their causes. Huckaby has actively urged her followers to take care of their mental health, McGrady has been open about her own perspective on society’s narrow standard of beauty, and Raisman has famously been a strong advocate against sexual abuse in the world of sports and beyond.

This campaign aligns with the popular hashtag #AerieREAL. Last week Aerie dropped a new intimates collection, SMOOTHEZ, labeling it as “YOU wear,” not shapewear. The new light-as-air intimates are made to mix and match in over 130 choices. “The SMOOTHEZ by Aerie collection is reframing how women feel about themselves, giving them the conﬁdence to feel good in their own skin,” wrote Aerie in a press release.

Aerie has long been known for working to empower women in their advertising by focusing on inclusivity, body positivity and a commitment to not retouching their imagery. We’re excited to follow up with this campaign and the powerful women involved.