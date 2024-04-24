Sharina Gutierrez Reveals Exactly How She Was Feeling on Set of SI Swimsuit Debut
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The 60th issue will feature several familiar faces—the “legends” who are returning as a part of the year’s “Be Legendary campaign”—and several new ones, too—namely, the seven co-winners of the 2023 SI Swim Search.
One of those co-winners, Sharina Gutierrez, has dreamt of this moment for the past 21 years—ever since she became a model. So, when she traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal for her brand debut, it’s fair to say she was experiencing a whole host of deep emotions. But the two that “stood out to [her],” she said in a recent Instagram post, were “love and gratitude.”
Gutierrez’s post featured a handful of behind-the-scenes clips from her trip to Portugal with the brand, including footage of the beautiful destination and a sneak peek of some of the swimsuits that she wore for her photo shoot. It was “a reel that needed no music but the original sounds of @visitportugal,” she wrote in the caption. “Count down begins with the release of the 60th anniversary issue around the corner. I'll be sharing #BTS moments from my first Rookie shoot with our #SISwim Fam!!!”
Like all of the other models set to grace the pages of this year’s issue, Gutierrez is nothing short of an inspiration. Her journey to SI Swimsuit is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. For a preview of her photo shoot and to learn more about her story, be sure to check out her reveal.