7 Times SI Swimsuit Models Showcased Outstanding Off-the-Shoulder Looks

And here’s why it’s a perfect addition to your closet.

Bailey Colon

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

In the midst of the fall season, off-the-shoulder cuts can be spotted everywhere, with SI Swimsuit models like Nazanin Mandi and celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter proving that they are back again in full force.

Sporting the same style in your swimwear can be just as chic, and we’ve got plenty of frames from years past to draw inspiration from.

2024: Katie Austin in Portugal

Katie Austin
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Austin wore this romantic all-white duo from Bain de Minuit Swim for her fourth year with the brand when she traveled to Portugal along with fellow Swim Search co-winner and Rookie of the Year, Christen Goff. In this shot, she smiled at the camera as her hair flowed in loose waves behind her.

2023: Kamie Crawford in Dominica

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

For her sophomore shoot in the fold, Crawford headed to Dominica. The model donned this pastel blue number from Maygel Coronel, which featured puffy sleeves, high-waisted bottoms and a tie in its center that popped against the vast greenery of the island.

2022: Christen Goff in Barbados

Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Set by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Mejuri.
Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Set by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Mejuri. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This feature in Barbados was Goff’s first as an SI Swimsuit model, one year after her Swim Search finalist photo shoot in Atlantic City. This entirely knitted set from Andi Bagus was the perfect lightweight cover-up for her day in the sand.

2021: Tinashe in Hollywood, Fla.

Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lovewave. Earrings by Nickho Rey.
Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lovewave. Earrings by Nickho Rey. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This Lovewave suit was simplistic and effortlessly chic, with an all-black hue and trendy cut. Its bandeau-style top was elevated with an off-the-shoulder silhouette, while its bottoms showed off the legs—exemplified by Tinashe, who wore the duo during her rookie photo shoot with the brand in Hollywood, Fla.

2020: Danielle Herrington in Saratoga, Wyo.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Lack of Color.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Lack of Color. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Two years after Herrington scored her first cover in the Bahamas, the SI Swimsuit model took a trip to the Cowboy State in a fitting ensemble. She repped this Andi Bagus suit, adorned with feathers, and a Western-style straw Lack of Color hat as she posed in the countryside.

2019: Jasmine Sanders in Costa Rica

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Top by Natalia Fedner. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Sanders scored her first SI Swimsuit shoot in Costa Rica and has been featured in the magazine every year since. For this look, during her rookie campaign, she tossed a two-toned netted Natalia Fedner tee over her Gabriela Pires Beachwear string suit.

2018: Barbara Palvin in the Bahamas

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI.
Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In the Bahamas for her third consecutive SI Swimsuit shoot, Palvin sported this long-sleeve AreYouAmI top with ruffled detailing along its hem. The model shelved any accessories, as her blue eyes pierced photographer Ben Watts’s camera lens during their stint on the shoreline.

