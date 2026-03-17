SI Swimsuit Models React to ‘Unreal’ First Look at 2026 Issue in Botswana

In case you missed this morning’s announcement, the first five models—and the initial location—for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue have been revealed.

Alix Earle, Penny Lane, Achieng Agutu and Camille Kostek will return to the fold in May’s issue, while model Meredith Mickelson will make her brand debut in this year’s magazine. The women all traveled to Botswana for their time in front of the lens, and their galleries for the 2026 issue were captured by photographer Ruven Afanador.

“The wait is over,” the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account captioned a March 17 post. “New destinations. New legends. New names you’re about to be obsessed with. Welcome to the making of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. First stop: Botswana… where the lions aren’t the only ones wild on set🦁 #SISWIM26.”

Plenty of the models who participated in photo shoots in the South African country piped into the comments section to reminisce on their time on set. Meanwhile, other brand stars who have previously posed for the issue piped in with praise, too.

“Botswana squad stand up!!!” Kostek cheered.

“Can we please all go back,” Lane pleaded. “This video is making me emotional 🥹❤️🫂.”

“EVERYONE WAKE UPPPP! Its happening😭😭 OMGGGGGGGG!!!!!” Agutu gushed.

“IM CRYING AGAIN😭😭😭😍😍😍😍😍,” Mickelson stated.

“UNREAL!!!!!!” declared five-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin.

“HELL YA,” cheered 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Jena Sims.

“what a dream location,” two-time franchise star Sixtine added.

“Amazing!!!! 👏👏👏,” 2023 Swim Search co-winner Nina Cash wrote.

A few other fans chimed in to express excitement over seeing their favorite models back in the fold this year.

“Penny is back! Yesss, she's the best!!!❤️❤️❤️,” one person noted.

“Yes @camillekostek!!!!!!!!!!” someone else proclaimed.

“OMG @meredithmickelson x @alixearle the crossover weve always needed!!” another follower mentioned.

Read more about each of the models who traveled to Botswana here, and get a first look at their photo shoots before the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue hits newsstands in May.

In addition to today’s reveal, yesterday’s sneak peek at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue revealed each of the locations the team traveled to for this year’s magazine: Mexico, Ft. Myers, Fla., South Caicos and Montauk, N.Y., in addition to Botswana.

More SI Swimsuit news